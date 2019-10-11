Box Office: 'Gemini Man' Earns $1.6M, 'Addams Family' Snags $1.25M in Thursday Previews

'Joker' is tracking to lead the weekend with $40 million plus at the domestic box office.

It was a moderate Thursday night at the domestic box office with Gemini Man pulling in an estimated $1.6 million in previews, and The Addams Family scaring up $1.25 million.

The Will Smith sci-fi feature from director Ang Lee screened at approximately 3,000 locations on Thursday evening, before it expands nationwide to 3,600 domestic locations, 1,400 of which will screen the film in the high frame rate 3D+ format.

Skydance Media and Paramount are behind the feature that is tracking to open in the mid-$20 million range domestically.

The VFX-heavy Gemini Man follows Henry Brogan (Smith), an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger clone of himself.

MGM and Bron's PG-rated Addams Family previewed on 3,000 screens. The movie's $1.25 million in ticket sales outpaced the preview sales for recent animated offering DreamWorks' Abominable, which launched two weeks ago with $650,000 in Thursday night preview sales.

Addams Family features a star-studded voice cast led by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, along with Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll and Bette Midler.

Jexi, the final theatrical release from CBS Films, is also opening nationwide this weekend via Lionsgate. Holding over at the box office is Warner Bros. and DC's The Joker, which is tracking to lead the weekend with a $40 million plus sophomore outing at the domestic box office.