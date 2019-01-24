Box-Office Preview: 'Glass' to Rule Over 'The Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity' During Quiet Weekend

'The Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity'

Elsewhere, 'Green Book' and 'BlacKkKlansman' plot major expansions after scoring Oscar nominations for best picture.

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass is expected to stay full enough its second weekend to stay atop the domestic box-office ahead of new offerings The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity, an indie film starring A-list stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

The latter part of January is generally quiet, and this year is no exception.

Elsewhere, Peter Farrelly's Green Book and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman are plotting major expansions after scoring Oscar nominations for best picture earlier this week. Adam McKay's Vice and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, also contenders for best picture, are likewise hoping for a major boost.

Last weekend, Glass opened to $46.5 million over the long MLK weekend. The Universal and Disney release could earn as much as $20 million in its sophomore outing, particularly since there isn't much competition.

The Kid Who Would Be King — one of the final releases from 20th Century Fox and directed by Attack the Block's Joe Cornish — is tracking to debut anywhere in the muted $7 million-$13 million despite strong reviews.

The family-friendly fantasy stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis) as a young boy who finds King Arthur' legendary sword, Excalibur. Rebecca Ferguson and Patrick Stewart also star.

Serenity is tracking to open to $5 million-$7 million. The neo-noir thriller, directed by Steven Knight, is from indie distributor Aviron Pictures. The film centers on a fishing boat captain (McConaughey) who is asked by his ex-wife (Hathaway) to murder her new husband.

Reviews haven't yet posted for Serenity. Diane Lane, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou and Jeremy Strong co-star.