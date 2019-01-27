Box Office: 'Glass' Shatters 'Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity' With $19M

'The Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity'

'The Kid Who Would Be King' opens to just $7.3 million, while 'Serenity' earns an even worse $4.8 million to mark the worst opening of Anne Hathaway's career and one of the worst for Matthew McConaughey.

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass stayed full in its second weekend with $19 million from 3,844 theaters, while new offerings The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity were quickly banished.

Glass fell 53 percent, a better decline than expected and putting the film's 10-day domestic total at $73.6 million for Universal and Shyamalan, who self-financed the pic.

The Kid Who Would Be King, a British-U.S. production from Working Title and 20th Century Fox, came in No. 4 with $7.3 million from 3,124 theaters against a production budget of about $60 million. The family-friendly film faltered despite strong reviews and a B+ CinemaScore and is the latest twist on the King Arthur legend to wield a dull blade at the box office.

Directed by Joe Cornish, The Kid Who Would Be King stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis) as a young boy who finds King Arthur's legendary sword, Excalibur. Rebecca Ferguson and Patrick Stewart also star.

Opening in eighth place, Serenity, an indie thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, bombed with an estimated $4.8 million from 2,561 cinemas. It's the worst opening of Hathaway's career, and one of the worst in recent memory for McConaughey.

Directed by Steven Knight, the neo-noir thriller was skewered by critics and earned a terrible D+ CinemaScore from audiences. The Aviron release centers on a fishing boat captain (McConaughey) who is asked by his ex-wife (Hathaway) to murder her new husband. Diane Lane, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou and Jeremy Strong co-star.

Among holdovers, the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston dramedy The Upside continued to shine in its third weekend, grossing $12.4 million from 3,377 theaters for a domestic total of $63.2 million. The film, from STXfilms and Lantern Entertainment, fell a narrow 20 percent.

Aquaman placed No. 3 in its sixth weekend with a projected $7.4 million, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse rounded out the top five with around $6.3 million in its seventh frame.

Several films scoring top Oscar nominations last week — including a best picture nom — saw a boost, albeit to varying degrees. Peter Farrelly's Green Book , which has struggled at the box office since first opening on Nov. 16, made its biggest push yet and expanded into a total of 2,426 theaters. Green Book shot up the chart to No. 6 with $5.4 million for a domestic total of $49 million.

Green Book, from Participant Media, Amblin and Universal had never played in more than 1,215 locations until now.

Fox Searchlight's The Favourite, another leading Oscar contender, upped its theater count from 517 locations to 1,540. The specialty pic grossed $2.6 million for a domestic total north of $26 million.

Annapurna's Vice, another top Oscar contender, expanded into a total of 1,557 theaters, earning $1.8 million for a domestic cume of $42.1 million.

More to come...