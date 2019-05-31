Box Office: 'Godzilla' Roars to Big $6.3M in Thursday Previews

'Rocketman' snagged $1.75 million, while 'Ma' earned $1.4 million.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has stomped its way to a huge $6.3 million in Thursday night previews, at 3,600 theaters.

King of Monsters out-performed the last installment in Warner Bros. and Legendary's monster movie series, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, which earned $3.7 million in previews, going on to a $61 million North American bow. The movie did fall behind 2014's Godzilla, which had a massive $9.3 million in previews before its $93 million debut.

King of Monsters, which currently sits at a 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, came in higher than the previews of other recent studio release, including Detective Pikachu ($5.7 million) and John Wick: Chapter 3 ($5.9 million).

Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown star as a family in the movie that will see Godzilla collide with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. The large supporting ensemble includes Bradley Whitford, Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Paramount's Elton John biopic Rocketman pulled in $1.75 million on Thursday night, and also earned $580,000 from its Fandango paid preview screenings on May 18.

Led by Taron Egerton, the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie musical follows the legendary singer-songwriter's rise to stardom and history with substance abuse. Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Jamie Bell also star. The R-rated movie premiered at this year's Cannes film Festival to positive reviews and currently sits at 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The weekend's third offering is Universal and Blumhouse R-rated horror Ma, which grossed $1.4 million in previews from 2,400 theaters, before it expands to 2,808 screens, stateside.

Octavia Spencer reteamed with The Help director Tate Taylor for the horror that centers on a middle-aged woman who befriends a group of local high schoolers, letting them party in her basement. But things quickly take a turn, as friendship turns into something far more sinister. The R-rated thriller has had a middling critical response, with a 63 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.