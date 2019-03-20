Box Office: 'Gone With the Wind' Sets Another Record for Fathom

Special 80th-anniversary screenings of the classic movie generated $2.23 million from just six screenings.

Gone With the Wind has sent a new benchmark for Fathom Events.

Special 80th-anniversary showings of Gone With the Wind generated $2.23 million in box office grosses, a record for a classic movie brought back to the big screen by Fathom, besting the $2 million delivered earlier this year by The Wizard of Oz.

Fathom, in partnership with Warner Bros., hosted six screenings of Gone With the Wind over four days.

And all told, classic film presentations by Fathom have generated $5.5 million since Jan. 1, helping to deliver a record start to the year for the special events cinema company. Other titles contributing to the boon were My Fair Lady and Dirty Dancing.

“Just a few months into 2019, our classic film vertical has far exceeded our expectations and driven phenomenal results, proving that audiences really love experiencing these magical movies on the big screen,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events' vp studio relations. “This category is an integral and exciting part of our strategy for long-term growth.”

Wizard of Oz and My Fair Lady were presented as part of Fathom's yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, which continues with To Kill a Mockingbird in March and Ben-Hur in April, among other titles slotted for 2019.

Additionally, Fathom Events and Sony are teaming to present The Karate Kid in March and April timed to the film’s 35th anniversary.