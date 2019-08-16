Box Office: 'Good Boys' Laughs Loudly With $2.1M in Previews

Elsewhere, '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' bit off $516,000 in Thursday night shows.

Universal's Good Boys yukked its way to $2.1 million in Thursday previews, a promising start that could see the raunchy, R-rated teen comedy win the weekend at the North American box office.

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — whose resume includes Superbad and Sausage Party — the film follows a trio of 12-year-old boys who will do anything to gain admittance to a kissing party. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon star, with Gene Stupnitsky helming in his feature directorial debut.

If Good Boys continues to overperform, it could laugh past holdover Hobbs & Shaw and The Angry Birds Movie 2 to place No. 1 in a needed win for the genre. As it stands now, the R-rated pic is slotted to open to $12 million-$15 million.

Sony and Rovio Entertainment's animated family film The Angry Birds Movie 2 actually took flight on Tuesday in order to get a jump on the action. So far, the film has been hovering in fourth or fifth place, earning $5.7 million through Thursday. It expects to fly to $16 million-$17 million for the weekend proper.

Indie shark pic 47 Meters Down: Uncaged looks to follow with $9 million-$12 million. The sequel, from Entertainment Studios and once again directed by Johannes Roberts, opens two years after the first film bit off $11.2 million in its debut, on its way to earning a strong $44 million domestically.

New Line's Blinded by the Light and Annapurna's Where'd You Go, Bernadette could only open in the $5 million range, becoming the latest adult-skewing, wide release summer titles to disappoint. (Exceptions include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Yesterday.)

Directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham), Blinded by the Light is a coming-of-age tale about a British teen born to Pakistani immigrants whose life changes when he falls in love with Bruce Springsteen's music. Newcomer Viveik Kalra stars.

Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, is filmmaker Richard Linklater's adaptation of the 2012 comic novel about an agoraphobic Seattle housewife and once-brilliant architect who goes missing.