Box Office: 'Good Boys' Steals the Show With $21M Debut

Elsewhere, 'Blinded by the Light' and 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' bomb, while 'Angry Birds 2' and '47 Meters Down 2' don't have much of a bite.

In a surprise victory and much-needed boost for the comedy genre, Universal's raunchy tween pic Good Boys laughed its way to the top of the U.S. box office chart with $21 million from 3,204 theaters.

Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, marks the first time that an R-rated comedy has placed No. 1 since The Boss in spring 2016. It's also the best biggest 2019 opening for an original comedy and the second-best of any comedy behind Madea's Family Funeral ($27.1 million).

The film follows a trio of 12-year-old boys who will do anything to gain admittance to a kissing party. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon star, with Gene Stupnitsky helming in his feature directorial debut.

Universal had a great weekend overall, becoming the only major Hollywood studio behind Disney to boast $1 billion or more in 2019 domestic ticket sales (Disney's slice is more than $2.8 billion). It's also the only studio to have an original film open this year in first place, a feat it has now accomplished twice (the first was Jordan Peele's Us).

Other Universal wins at the August box office include Hobbs & Shaw. The Fast & Furious spinoff placed No. 2 in its third weekend with an estimated $14.1 million from 3,757 theaters as it jumped the $400 million mark globally. (Good Boys had been expected to lose to Hobbs & Shaw in North America.)

The weekend's four other new wide releases didn't make much noise.

Sony and Rovio Entertainment's animated family film The Angry Birds Movie 2 grossed an estimated $10.5 million from 3,869 theaters for the weekend proper, putting its six-day debut at $16.2 million. The first film in the budding franchise launched with more than $38 million.

While Sony may not have much to crow about regarding Angry Birds 2, on Sunday the studio celebrated Spider-Man: Far From Home becoming Sony's top-grossing film of all time globally after passing up James Bond installment Skyfall ($1.1 billion).

Entertainment Studios' indie shark pic 47 Meters Down: Uncaged debuted to an estimated $9 million from 2,853 locations. While the sequel didn't match the $11.2 million debut of the first 47 Meters Down in summer 2017, the gap was far less dramatic.

New Line's Bruce Springsteen-inspired Blinded by the Light and Annapurna's Where'd You Go, Bernadette bombed, becoming the latest adult-skewing, wide-release summer titles to misfire. (Exceptions include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Yesterday.)

Blinded by the Light opened to an estimated $4.1 million from 2,307 cinemas to place No. 10. Directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham), the film is a coming-of-age tale about a British teen born to Pakistani immigrants whose life changes when he falls in love with Springsteen's music. Newcomer Viveik Kalra stars.

In an unusual move, New Line acquired the film out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at a price tag of $15 million or more (the studio label isn't generally in the business of making festival acquisitions). Last weekend, New Line's female-fronted mob pic The Kitchen also faltered.

Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, followed at No. 11 with an estimated $3.5 million from 2,404 locations. Filmmaker Richard Linklater's adaptation of the 2012 comic novel about an agoraphobic Seattle housewife and once-brilliant architect who goes missing marks another disappointment for Megan Ellison's Annapurna.

Both Where'd You Go, Bernadette and Blinded by the Light skewed notably older. In the case of Bernadette, only 15 percent of ticket buyers were 25 or younger, while more than half of Blinded by the Light ticket buyers were 50 and older.

In terms of CinemaScore grades, Good Boys and Angry Birds 2 earned a B+; Where'd You Go, Bernadette, a B; Uncaged, a C+ and Blinded by the Light, an A-.

More to come.