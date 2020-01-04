Box Office: 'The Grudge' Flunks With F CinemaScore, Eyes $11M Opening

The last film to receive the failing grade was Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother' in 2017.

Sony's reboot The Grudge is headed for an $11 million debut at at the North American box office after getting flunked by audiences with a rare F CinemaScore.

The R-rated offering is the first nationwide release of the new year, and faces plenty of competition from a strong flurry of holdovers as the holiday season comes to an official close, and schools reopens Monday.

Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will have no trouble staying atop the chart with another $37 million as it heads for the $450 million mark domestically.

Sony will take up the next three spots on the chart between holiday hits Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women and, in fourth place, The Grudge. Disney's Frozen 2 is expected to round out the top five.

Jumanji 2 grossed $8.7 million on Friday for a projected $26 million to $28 million weekend, putting its domestic total in the $235 million range through Sunday.

Little Women — which continues to exceed expectations — should earn $13 million to $14 million for a North American total of nearly $60 million by the end of Sunday. The news is also bright overseas, where the Greta Gerwig-directed film is expected to finish the weekend with an early foreign tally of $20 million from its first six markets.

From Sony's Screen Gems, The Grudge opened to $5.4 million on Friday, including $1.8 million in Thursday previews. It remains to be seen whether Saturday traffic slows because of dismal reviews and the F CinemaScore.

Produced by Sam Raimi — who has long been involved with the English-language version of the franchise — The Grudge is a reboot of the 2004 remake of the Japanese series. Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver star, with Nicolas Pesce directing.