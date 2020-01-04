MOVIES Box Office: 'The Grudge' Flunks With F CinemaScore, Eyes $11M Opening 8:40 AM PST 1/4/2020 by Pamela McClintock FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Screen Gems 'The Grudge' The last film to receive the failing grade was Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother' in 2017. Sony's reboot The Grudge is headed for an $11 million debut at at the North American box office after getting flunked by audiences with a rare F CinemaScore. Only 20 or so movies have ever received received the failing grade; the last was Darren Aronofsky's Mother in 2017. The R-rated offering is the first nationwide release of the new year, and faces plenty of competition from a strong flurry of holdovers as the holiday season comes to an official close, and schools reopens Monday. Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will have no trouble staying atop the chart with another $37 million as it heads for the $450 million mark domestically. Sony will take up the next three spots on the chart between holiday hits Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women and, in fourth place, The Grudge. Disney's Frozen 2 is expected to round out the top five. Jumanji 2 grossed $8.7 million on Friday for a projected $26 million to $28 million weekend, putting its domestic total in the $235 million range through Sunday. Little Women — which continues to exceed expectations — should earn $13 million to $14 million for a North American total of nearly $60 million by the end of Sunday. The news is also bright overseas, where the Greta Gerwig-directed film is expected to finish the weekend with an early foreign tally of $20 million from its first six markets. From Sony's Screen Gems, The Grudge opened to $5.4 million on Friday, including $1.8 million in Thursday previews. It remains to be seen whether Saturday traffic slows because of dismal reviews and the F CinemaScore. Produced by Sam Raimi — who has long been involved with the English-language version of the franchise — The Grudge is a reboot of the 2004 remake of the Japanese series. Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver star, with Nicolas Pesce directing. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Pamela McClintock THRnews@thr.com PamelaDayM