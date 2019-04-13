Weekend Box Office: 'Hellboy' Burned by 'Shazam!', 'Little'

'Shazam!' will have no trouble staying atop the chart in its second weekend.

Lionsgate and Millennium's Hellboy is getting badly burned in its domestic box office debut.

The reboot opened to an estimated $4.9 million on Friday for a projected $12 million-$13 million weekend, putting it at No. 3 behind holdover Shazam! and the new Will Packer-produced Little. It had been expected to open to $16 million-$21 million.

In addition to getting skewered by critics, Hellboy earned a dismal C CinemaScore from audiences.

Hellboy, costing a reported $50 million to produce, was made without the assistance of Guillermo del Toro, who directed the 2004 pic of the same name, as well as the 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Both films starred Ron Perlman.

This time, Neil Marshall had directing duties, while David Harbour (Stranger Things) stars as the titular figure, a legendary half-demon hero dispatched to England to battle a trio of rampaging giants, only to face the revenge-seeking sorceress Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich). Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church co-star.

Rival superhero pic Shazam!, from New Line and DC, will have no trouble staying atop the chart in its second weekend with an projected $22 million-$23 million. The kid-friendly movie grossed an estimated $6.4 million on Friday, followed by Universal's Little with an opening day gross of $5.4 million.

Little, starring Regina Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, is on course for a solid $15.4 million weekend against a relatively modest production budget of $20 million.

The body-swapping story follows a tech boss (Hall) who wakes up one morning as her 13-year-old self (Martin). The young actress executive produced Little after coming up with the idea for the movie, which has a 51 percent Rotten Tomatoes ranking. Little earned a B+ CinemaScore, while African Americans made up nearly half of Friday's audience.

Among the weekend's other new offerings, After grossed an estimated $2.8 million on Friday for a projected $7 million debut, ahead of expectations for indie distributor Aviron Pictures and Voltage.

Often compared to Fifty Shades of Grey for the younger set, the pic is an adaptation of Anna Todd's best-selling novel about a college freshman who falls for the campus bad-boy that turned into a viral sensation after appearing on the social storytelling platform Wattpad in 2014. Females made up 76 of ticket buyers on Friday, with half of the audience between ages 18 and 24.

Directed by Jenny Gage, After stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The $14 million pic earned a B CinemaScore.

Missing Link is faltering in its domestic launch, grossing $1.6 million on Friday for a projected $6 million weekend, the lowest start ever for stop-motion production company Laika.

From Annapurna Pictures, the Victorian era-set story is voiced by Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana. Missing Link earned glowing reviews, while audiences gave it a B+ CinemaScore.