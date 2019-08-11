Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' No. 1 With $25M; 'Scary Stories' Schools 'Dora' With $21M

Weekend casualties include 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' and 'The Kitchen,' which marks a career-worst for Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish upon opening to $5.5 million.

Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw stayed atop the box office chart for the second weekend in a row, revving past no fewer than five new films to gross $25.4 million and cross the $100 million mark domestically.

Overseas, Universal's big-budget action pic grossed another $60.8 million for a worldwide total of $332.6 million, including a foreign tally of $224.1 million. The franchise has always done far bigger business internationally and Hobbs & Shaw is no exception.

Of the new films, CBS Films, eOne's and Lionsgate's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was the only one to overperform as it placed second after earning $20.8 million.

André Ovredal directed the adaptation of the best-selling children's horror book series by Alvin Schwartz, with Guillermo del Toro producing and co-writing. It earned a C CinemaScore, not uncommon for the horror genre. “The filmmakers and the team at CBS Films are thrilled that moviegoers are embracing the world of Scary Stories. It’s particularly satisfying to see families experiencing the fun of the movie together," del Toro said in a statement.

Scary Stories no doubt made life tough for Paramount's Dora and the Lost City of Gold since both are competing for younger moviegoers and especially females. Dora is an adaptation of the beloved books and Nickelodeon TV kids series about a fearless young explorer and her anthropomorphic monkey pal, Boots.

Dora opened in fourth place with a disappointing $17 million (it was even beat by The Lion King). Paramount partnered with Walden Media and MRC on the movie, which is directed by James Bobin and stars Transformer actress Isabela Moner in the titular role. (MRC is owned by Valence Media, which also owns THR.)

Dora earned an A CinemaScore, which could bode well for word of mouth. In terms of demos, 40 percent of ticket buyers were Hispanic, followed by Caucasian (37 percent), Asian/Other (12 percent) and African American (11 percent).

Internationally, Scary Stories started off with $4 million from 30 markets for a global launch of $24.8 million. Dora took in $2.5 million from 11 territories for $19.5 million globally.

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau's The Lion King earned $20 million domestically, good enough for third place, while its international weekend was a hefty $51.4 million from 54 markets. The film celebrated several milestones in its fourth weekend, becoming the biggest global release of all time from Disney's live-action studio with $1.34 billion in ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation (the previous best was Beauty and the Beast). Lion King has moved up the list of all-time biggest to No. 12. as well as becoming the second-biggest release of 2019.

Quentin Tarantino and Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, now in its third outing, placed fifth with $11.6 million for a domestic total of $100 million. It's only the fourth Tarantino film to cross the century mark domestically, not adjusted for inflation, and is the first original title of summer 2019 to do so.

Once Upon a Time, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, dazzled overseas, where it grossed $7.7 million in Russia, its first foreign market. That's the biggest opening of Tarantino's career, and 154 percent ahead of DiCaprio's The Wolf of Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the three other new Hollywood releases got doused, albeit to varying degrees.

Fox 2000/Disney's canine dramedy The Art of Racing in the Rain fared the best, grossing $8.1 million to come in sixth. An adaptation of the Garth Stein novel of the same name that's directed by Simon Curtis, the movie stars Milo Ventimiglia as a race car driver who navigates through life with his golden retriever, voiced by Kevin Costner. The film started off overseas with $1.1 million from 12 markets.

Art of Racing in the Rain, which earned an A- CinemaScore, is the latest Fox movie to disappoint and launches only days after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that titles inherited in the 21st Century Fox acquisition lost $170 million in the third quarter.

New Line/Warner Bros.' The Kitchen all-out bombed after coming in seventh with $5.5 million, a career-worst for Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish, who star alongside Elisabeth Moss in the female-fronted, period mob pic.

The Kitchen was skewered by critics, while audiences slapped it with a disappointing B- CinemaScore. The pic skewed a notably older audience, with 42 percent of ticket buyers being over 50. Those 18 and younger repped 1 percent of the audience. Andrea Berloff wrote and directed The Kitchen in her feature directorial debut.

The fifth new film, Brian Banks, opened outside the top 10 with $2.1 million. Directed by Tom Shadyac and released by Bleecker Street, the indie drama stars Aldis Hodge and tells the true story of an American football player who fought to clear his name and resume his career after he was falsely accused of rape and imprisoned.

Brian Banks came in No. 12 spot, just behind Luan Wang and A24's indie hit The Farewell, which grossed $2.2 million as it expanded into a total of 704 theaters for a domestic total of $10.3 million.

Neither, however, could beat one of the biggest Bring the Soul: The Movie, a documentary about South Korean boy band BTS and their recent world tour. Playing 875 cinemas, the doc earned an estimated $2.4 million.

At the specialty box office, Roadside Attractions' critically acclaimed The Peanut Butter Falcon — the film opened in 17 cinemas — scored a location average of $12,108. Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson star with newcomer Zack Gottsagen in a modern-day riff on Huck Finn, which Roadside says did well in both middle America and on the two coasts.

Sony Pictures Classics' After the Wedding, starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Billy Crudup, opened in five theaters for a location average of $11,425.