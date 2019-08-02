Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Races to $5.8M in Previews

The franchise spinoff is eyeing a $60 million to $65 million opening weekend.

The Fast and Furious franchise's first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, zoomed to $5.8 million in Thursday night previews at 3,400 locations.

Universal will expand the film to 4,253 locations heading into the weekend, as the car-centric action feature is tracking to gross $60 million to $65 million, with some box office experts expecting a bow of $70 million plus.

The movie sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their Fast roles as the diametrically opposed Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham), who must team up against a cyber-genetically enhanced villain, played by Idris Elba.

David Leitch (Deadpool 2) directed from a story by longtime Fast & Furious writer Chris Morgan.

Hobbs & Shaw's preview earnings are squarely within summer 2019's larger titles and franchise fare, like Detective Pikachu ($5.7 million) and John Wick 3 ($6 million). Over the course of eight movies, the Fast & Furious series has earned almost $5 billion in ticket sales at the global box office, making it Universal's biggest franchise.