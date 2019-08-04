Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs to $61M in U.S., $181M Globally

The 'Fast & Furious' spinoff — teaming Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — easily won the weekend race but came in on the modest end of expectations domestically.

Universal's Hobbs & Shaw sped to the top of the North American box office chart with $60.8 million from 4,253 theaters, while opening to a far more muscular $120 million overseas for a worldwide launch of $180.8 million.

The Fast & Furious spinoff, teaming Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, came in on the modest end of expectations domestically. While spinoffs aren't generally expected to rise to the level of an official franchise installment, Hobbs & Shaw cost at least $180 million to produce before marketing, meaning it will need to do big business globally.

The high-octane action franchise has generally been a far bigger player overseas, particularly in China and South Korea, where Hobbs & Shaw doesn't land until later this month. The spinoff launched in 63 markets this weekend (it placed No. 1 in 52 of those). Russia led with $8.2 million, followed by the U.K. ($7.8 million), Indonesia ($7.7 million), India ($7.4 million), Mexico ($6.9 million) and Japan ($6.6 million).

Universal says that Hobbs & Shaw scored the third biggest international opening of the franchise in the markets where it has opened behind 2017's The Fate of the Furious and 2015's Furious 7 (2015). In North America, it's No. 6, not adjusted for inflation.

In terms of domestic August openings, Hobbs & Shaw ranks No. 6 after narrowly passing up Straight Outta Compton ($60.2 million).

At the same time, $61 million marks the best opening of Johnson's career outside of the main Fast & Furious movies, not adjusted for inflation (ditto for Statham). And it's the biggest domestic opening of the summer outside of Disney movies and superhero pics, passing up John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum ($56.8 million).

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), Hobbs & Shaw played to a notably younger and diverse audience. More than 70 percent of the audience was 34 and younger. Caucasians made up 40 percent of ticket buyers, followed by Hispanics (24 percent), African Americans (20 percent) and Asians/Other (16 percent).

The Universal movie, nabbing an A- CinemaScore, has no shortage of star power; the cast also includes Idris Elba, Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby.

The eight Fast & Furious movies have reaped almost $5 billion in ticket sales at the global box office, making it Universal's biggest franchise. Furious 7 is No. 1 ($1.5 billion), followed by the most recent film, Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion), not adjusted for inflation. The former debuted domestically to $147.2 million; the latter, $98.8 million. They are followed by Fast & Furious 6 ($97.4 million) and Fast Five ($86.2 million) in terms of top series openers.

Disney and director Jon Favreau's The Lion King, which topped the chart the past three weekends, came in second with $38.2 million from 4,802 theaters as it roared past $400 million domestically. Offshore, it earned another $72 million from 53 markets for a worldwide tally of $1.19 billion.

Sony and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood held well in its second weekend. The adult-skewing tentpole, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, earned an estimated $20 million from 3,659 theaters, a 51 percent drop. The pic's domestic total through Sunday is $78.8 million.

Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home followed with $7.8 million from 3,446 locations in its fifth weekend for a domestic total of $360.3 million. Its gross overseas was $9.5 million for a worldwide haul of $1.08 billion.

Disney's Toy Story 4 — which has also raced past the $400 million mark domestically as it heads for $1 billion globally — rounded out the top five with $7.2 million in its fourth weekend, putting its domestic total at $410.1 million and global tally at $959.3 million.

Specialty darling The Farewell moved up the chart to No. 7 in its fourth weekend as it began to expand nationwide. Directed by Lulu Wang and starring Awkwafina, the A24 dramedy earned $2.4 million from 409 theaters for an impressive location average of $5,939 and a domestic cume of $6.8 million.

Among new offerings, Neon opened Luce in five theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Julius Onah's film, starring Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, grossed $132,916 for a respectable location average of $26,583, the best of the weekend.