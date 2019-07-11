Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Tracking for $65M-Plus Debut

The first 'Fast & Furious' spinoff stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Will Universal's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw help drive away the dogs days of August?

According to early tracking, the action pic should earn at least $65 million in its domestic box office debut over the Aug. 2-4 weekend. Some box-office analysts believe it could even race past $80 million, considering the popularity of the franchise.

Universal insiders are being more cautious in projecting $55 million-$65 million, noting competition from The Lion King (July 19) and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Jul 26).

The first spinoff title in the blockbuster series sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as law enforcement diplomatic security agent Luke Hobbs and assassin Deckard Shaw, respectively.

Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren also star. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch helmed Hobbs & Shaw from a script by longtime Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

The eight Fast & Furious movies have reaped almost $5 billion in ticket sales at the global box office, making it Universal's biggest franchise. Furious 7 is the top-grossing title ($1.5 billion), followed by the last film, The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion), not adjusted for inflation.

The high-octane series is an especially big draw overseas. Hobbs & Shaw opens day and date in 64 foreign markets, followed by China on Aug. 23.