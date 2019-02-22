Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Flies to $3M in Thursday Previews

The Dwayne Johnson-produced 'Fighting With My Family' grossed $450,000 Thursday night as it expanded nationwide.

DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World flew to a promising $3 million in Thursday night previews at the North American box office, where it should have no trouble winning the weekend.

That doesn't include $2.5 million earned in previous sneaks. Forecasts show the family pic grossing north of $40 million in its domestic debut.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 has earned rave reviews from critics, in addition to already grossing north of $185 million overseas. And its Thursday preview gross beat the $2 million grossed by How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Director-writer Dean DeBlois returns to helm the final installment of the trilogy, while the voice cast is led by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson and F. Murray Abraham. The story follows Hiccup as he tries to save the dragons from overpopulation by finding a new utopia-like home. Along the way, an evil warlord tries to kidnap Toothless, who is distracted by a new romance.

The CGI-animated threequel is the first DWA title released and marketed by Universal since buying the company from Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The weekend's other new nationwide offering is the Dwayne Johnson-produced Fighting With My Family, which is moving into more than 2,500 theaters after opening first last weekend in Los Angeles and New York.

The WWE biographical drama, based on the life and career of professional wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh), grossed $450,000 Thursday night for a projected $7 million-plus weekend. In addition to producing, Johnson stars in the MGM release.