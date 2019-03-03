Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Roars to $30M; 'Madea Family Funeral' Strong No. 2 With $27M

Elsewhere, 'Greta' struggles in its launch, while 'Apollo 11' blasts off to impressive numbers and 'Green Book' enjoys a big post-Oscars bump.

Parting is such sweet sorrow, and it was sweet indeed for Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral at the weekend box office.

The final installment in the 15-year-old franchise opened to $27 million, ahead of expectations and the biggest launch for the series in a decade. Madea Family Funeral also marks the end of Perry's long partnership with Lionsgate. It's the third best start for the franchise behind Madea Goes to Jail in 2009 ($41 million) and Madea's Family Reunion in 2006 ($30 million), not adjusted for inflation.

In the latest film — which Perry directs, produces and stars in — a joyous family reunion turns into a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia and unexpectedly have to plan a funeral, which threatens to reveal sordid family secrets. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely also star.

Madea Family Funeral skewed female (61 percent), while African-Americans made up 50 percent of the audience, followed by Caucasian (23 percent), Hispanic (19 percent), and Asian/Other (8 percent), according to PostTrack.

While Madea prospered, it wasn't able to wrest the box office crown from holdover How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which earned $30 million in its second weekend after traffic surged on Saturday. From DreamWorks Animation and Universal, the sequel's domestic total stands at $97.9 million.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 also won the race overseas with $52 million from 61 markets for a foreign total of $277.7 million and $375.4 million globally. The family movie opened to $33.4 million in China, where it both toppled Alita: Battle Angel and scored the second-best start for either a DWA title or animated pic from Universal.

The James Cameron-produced Alita came in third in North America with $7 million for a domestic total of $72.2 million. Internationally, the big-budget Fox tentpole took in another $40.4 million for a foreign cume of $278.2 million and $350.4 million worldwide. In China, Alita's total is $112.1 million. Fox insiders maintain the pic has reached its break-even threshold, but outside analysts say it needs to earn $400 million or more to come out in the black.

Warner Bros.' The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part came in No. 4 domestically with $6.6 million for a domestic tally of $91.7 million and a disappointing $152.8 million worldwide.

Buoyed by its Oscar win for best picture, Green Book moved up to No. 5 with $4.7 million for a North American total of $75.9 million. Overseas, the bump was even more pronounced: the Amblin and Participant dramedy took in another $31.9 million — including an impressive China bow of $17.1 million — for a foreign cume of $112.1 million and $188 million globally.

The post-Oscar glow also shone on A Star Is Born, which was rereleased Friday with 12 minutes of additional footage following Lady Gaga's win for best original song for "Shallow." The film's domestic total is $212.9 million.

Dwayne Johnson and MGM's wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family was close behind Green Book in the U.S. with $4.69 million for a domestic tally of $14.9 million. In the U.K. — home country of the film's subject, Paige — Fighting With My Family debuted at No. 1 with a promising $2.6 million for MGM and local partner Lionsgate UK.

Neil Jordan and Focus Features' thriller Greta, starring Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz and Maika Monroe, launched with a muted $4.58 million. Greta revolves around a young New York City restaurant hostess whose chance meeting with an older French woman has unforeseen — and creepy — consequences for herself and her roommate.

Among more specialized offerings, 2019 Sundance Film Festival documentary Apollo 11 launched in 120 Imax theaters with a strong $1.7 million. The Neon and CNN Films doc, directed by Todd Douglas Miller, features never-before-seen film footage of NASA’s historic mission to land a man on the moon. Apollo 11 currently sports a rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

French filmmaker Gasper Noe's psychological horror film Climax is reporting the top location average of the weekend, or $24,331, upon opening in five locations. A24 is handling the film in the U.S.