Box Office: 'I Love Lucy' Tribute Posts Huge Grosses on Lucille Ball's Birthday

The special, one-day screenings beat 'Aladdin' to come in No. 6.

Moviegoers showed their love for Lucille Ball in a big way on Tuesday.

I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration grossed $777,645 from 660 theaters across the country, enough to beat out Aladdin and come in No. 6 at the U.S. box office.

The tribute, timed to what would have been Lucille Ball's 108th birthday, is a collection of five classic episodes of the inimitable TV show, along with a new featurette about the colorization process.

The one-day screening was a presentation of Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment.

"The incredible performance of I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration demonstrates the enormous appeal of experiencing classic television on the big screen, and Fathom Events’ commitment to innovation and creativity in both the broadcast and cinema industries," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt, whose company is enjoying a record-breaking year.

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment will release I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection to DVD Aug. 13. The collection will include an additional 11 colorized episodes of the show that weren't included in the big-screen version.