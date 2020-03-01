Box Office: 'The Invisible Man' Screams Loudly With $29M U.S. Start, $49M Globally

Overseas, the horror pic took in $20.2 million from its first 47 markets.

In a major boost for the horror genre, Universal and Blumhouse's The Invisible Man scared up a stellar $29 million in its North American box office debut and $20.2 million overseas for a $49.2 million global start.

Fueled by a 92 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, Invisible Man is the best domestic opening for a horror pic since last September's It: Chapter Two, and one of the best ever for Jason Blumhouse's prolific production company.

The latest adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel — written and directed by Leigh Whanell — stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, who escapes an abusive relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

When her ex commits suicide, Cecilia begins to suspect his death was a hoax and believes he has found a way to become invisible after a series of eerie coincidences and encounters that turn lethal. Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer also star.

Though, often, horror movies skew female, the audience for The Invisible Man was 53 percent male.

The pic, costing just $7 million to produce before marketing, is also a win for Universal's retooled monster universe.

Invisible Man was the weekend's only major studio release. Elsewhere, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog fell to No. 2 with $16 million in its third weekend for a domestic total of $128.2 million. Call of the Wild, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and Birds of Prey rounded out the top five.

At the specialty box office, Parasite continued to feast on its Oscar wins, earning $1.5 million for a domestic total of $51.6 million. Only three other non-English-language films have crossed the $50 million mark in U.S. ticket sales.

More to come.