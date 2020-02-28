Box Office: 'Invisible Man' Takes $1.65M in Thursday Previews

The studio is anticipating a domestic opening north of $20 million, with industry insiders expecting a haul closer to $30 million.

Heading into the weekend, Universal is expanding the movie on 3,610 screens, and is anticipating a domestic opening north of $20 million, with industry insiders expecting a haul in closer to $30 million.

The Elisabeth Moss-led take on the classic H.G. Wells novel hails from Jason Blum's Blumhouse banner. The movie's Thursday night numbers are in line with previous Universal/Blumhouse collaborations, including Get Out, which earned $1.8 million in previews, and Split, which took in $2 million.

Invisible Man has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, currently sitting at a 92% of Rotten Tomatoes, with The Hollywood Reporter review reading, "The movie stakes a claim for new mystery-horror territory worthy of a talent like Elisabeth Moss."

Moss stars in the movie as Cecilia Kass, a woman that escapes an abusive relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). When Cecilia’s ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia, who suspects his death was a hoax, begins to experience a series of eerie coincidences that turn lethal, and has to prove her sanity and that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer also star in the movie from writer-director Leigh Whannell.

Invisible Man is the newest installment in Universal's rebooted monster movie universe. The monster movie series debuted with the big-budget Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy in 2017, which had an underwhelming performance at the domestic box office with $80.2 million in grosses.

Along with North America, Invisible Man also opens in 39 international markets including Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Australia, with the global rollout continuing through the spring.

Invisible Man is the only new nationwide offering at theaters this weekend; opening in a limited release is Fox Searchlight drama Wendy. Holdovers include Paramount's Sonic and Disney's Call of the Wild.