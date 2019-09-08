Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Terrifies With $91M U.S. Debut

While the sequel didn't match the opening of the 2017 film, it's still the second-best horror opening of all time and a needed win after a terrible August.

Pennywise once again delivered at the box office.

New Line's R-rated It: Chapter 2 opened to $91 million domestically in a needed win for the film industry after a brutal August. And while the sequel didn't match the record-shattering launch of the first film, it's still the second-best horror opening of all time and the second-biggest for the month of September behind It.

The R-rated pic is also a boost for New Line and parent studio Warner Bros. following a tough summer, capped by box office bombs The Kitchen and Blinded by the Light. And on Saturday night, Warners' edgy superhero pic The Joker took him top spoils at the Venice Film Festival.

It: Chapter 2 came in 25 percent behind the $123.4 million domestic debut of It over the same weekend in 2017.

Several factors could contributed to the difference. It: Chapter 2 currently has a 67 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 86 percent for the first film. Audiences were more forgiving in bestowing the sequel with a B+ CinemaSocre, the same grade that the 2017 film received, although exit scores on PostTrak were lower.

Another difference: the sequel runs two hours and 49 minutes — 35 minutes longer than the first film. New Line helped make up for the lengthy running time by booking the film in 4,570 theaters, the widest release for the month of September.

It: Chapter 2 fell less than expected from Friday to Saturday, or 10 percent, on par with It. Younger moviegoers turned out in force, with 64 percent of ticket buyers between ages 18 and 34, while nearly half of the audience was 25 and younger. Caucasians made up 47 percent of ticket buyers, followed by Hispanics (26 percent), African Americans (14 percent) and Asians/Other (13 percent), according to PostTrak.

Andy Muschietti returns to direct the conclusion of his adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel. The follow-up — starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa and Bill Hader — features the adult incarnations of the kids who battled the creepy clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) 27 years earlier.

The film had the weekend to itself in terms of being the only new studio film.

Among holdovers, Universal's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw crossed the $700 million mark at the global box office on Friday.

