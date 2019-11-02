Box Office Bonanza: 'Joker' Crosses $900M Worldwide

The R-rated pic starring Joaquin Phoenix is a huge win for Warner Bros and director Todd Phillips.

Fall blockbuster Joker racked up another milestone on Saturday when crossing the $900 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Director Todd Phillips' R-rated pic starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role is a huge win for Warner Bros. and DC, particularly since it isn't a traditional superhero movie.

Joker, costing a relatively modest $60 million to produce before marketing, is now assured of generating profits of $500 million or more for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios.

The dark supervillain pic has shattered a slew of records since its early October debut, including passing up Deadpool ($783 million) to become the top-grossing R-rated title of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Box office analysts say Joker will gross $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run. And it even has a shot of clearing $1 billion.

Through Friday, Joker's domestic cume was $289.5 million, while the foreign tally through Thursday was $602.3 million for a global cume of $891.8 (overseas numbers for Friday weren't immediately available).

Warners will announce the $900 million milestone early Sunday when releasing weekend numbers. The movie will finish tomorrow with a global total of $920 million or more. That includes all but clearing the $300 million threshold in North America, where it's set to come in second place in its fifth weekend.

In terms of the top-grossing superhero pics of all time, Joker has passed up Spider-Man 3 ($895 million) to rank as No. 13, not adjusted for inflation. And it's the fourth-top grossing DC title of all time behind Aquaman ($1.14 billion), The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion) and The Dark Knight ($1 billion), unadjusted.

Village Roadshow and Bron Studios each have a 25 percent stake in Joker.