Box Office: 'Joker' Dances to Record $13.3M in Previews

Todd Phillips' R-rated supervillain origin pic, starring Joaquin Phoenix, sets a new benchmark for the month of October.

Previews of Warner Bros.' Joker lit up the U.S. box office on Thursday night, earning an impressive $13.3 million.

The R-rated supervillain pic, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, easily sets a new preview record for the month of October, besting last year's Venom ($10 million). It began screening at 4 p.m. local time.

Joker has sparked sparked headlines for its dark themes and violence, prompting theaters across the country to ramp up security and warn parents that the film isn't an ordinary superhero pic (the usual DC title card doesn't even appear in the credits).

To date, there have been no credible or specific threats made to cinemas, according to the FBI and law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles and New York. And interest in the film has only continued to increase, especially among males, who made up nearly 70 percent of Thursday's audience.

For the full weekend, Joker is expected to top the list of biggest October openings with $80 million-plus. The current champ is Venom ($80.3 million), not adjusted for inflation. Warners is being more conservative in its forecast, suggesting $75 million to $80 million.

Village Roadshow and Bron Studios each have a stake in the film, which cost north of $60 million to produce before marketing.

Joker also opens in earnest overseas timed to its U.S. launch. On Wednesday, it debuted in its first four markets, earning a strong $5.4 million (that includes previews).

The movie, charting the evolution of the titular character from a disenfranchised, mentally troubled misfit into a homicidal maniac who incites mayhem, made the rounds at the fall film festivals in search of awards attention. Phoenix, in particular, has drawn praise for his performance.

Joker is playing in more than 4,374 theaters in North America, the widest location count ever for an October release.

On Thursday night, many cinemas in the U.S. were checking ID's. An R rating means that anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult. "This is not your typical superhero movie and is only intended for mature audiences," read a note posted on the door of an AMC Theatre in Illinois. Another sign reminded customers that face masks, face painting and toy weapons are not allowed, per AMC's standing policy.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, based in Texas, also weighed. “Parental warning (this is not a joke). Joker is Rated R and for good reason. There’s lots of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes," read a message on the company's Facebook page.

“It’s a gritty, dark, and realistic Taxi Driver-esque depiction of one man’s descent into madness," the post continued. "It’s not for kids, and they won’t like it, anyway.”