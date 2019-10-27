Box Office: 'Joker' Narrowly Beats 'Maleficent' with $18.9M Vs. $18.5M

The two holdovers led a quiet pre-Halloween weekend. Among new entries, the long-delayed 'A Current War' runs out of power with $2.7 million.

In a supervillain showdown, Joker edged out Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at the weekend box office.

Warner Bros. is estimating a North American gross of $18.9 million for Joker, while Disney shows Maleficent at $18.5 million. It's always possible the order could change when final weekend numbers are tallied Monda.

The surprise twist is yet another sign of the remarkable staying power of Joker, which has become the top-grossing R-rated pic of all time worldwide. It's unusual for a movie to reclaim the top spot in its fourth weekend, particularly when facing off with a Disney event pic that is only its sophomore outing.

Joker's domestic tally is now $277.6 million, while it's global haul is a staggering $849.1 million. It's now assured of zooming past $900 million globally.

Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie in the titular role, has been a major disappointment in the U.S., where its total to date is $65.4 million. It's faring far better overseas, where it earned another $64.3 million for a foreign tally of $228.1 million and $293.5 million globally.

Disney was on double duty overseas this weekend as it began rolling out Terminator: Dark Fate in a handful of markets (it inherited foriegn rights when absorbing 20th Century Fox). The event pic, which Paramount releases next week in North America, earned $12.8 million, led by the U.K. with $3.9 million.

In the U.S., Joker and Maleficent led a sleepy pre-Halloween frame (the spooky holiday has never been a big moviegoing corridor, since consumers are caught up with parties).

Among new offerings, STXfilms' Countdown fared the best, placing No. 6 with $9 million from 2,675. The supernatural horror pic follows a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) who downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, and it tells her she only has three days to live.

The reported budget is less than $7 million after tax rebates. Countdown earned a C+ CinemaScore.

Sony's new action thriller Black and Blue followed at No. 7 with $8.3 million from 2,062 theaters. (Both Black and Blue and Countdown came in one high end of expectations.)

Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson star in the Screen Gems project, about a rookie cop who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. Deon Taylor directed from a script by Peter A. Dowling.

Along with Black and Blue, Sony brought back an extended version of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The rerelease garnered $550,000 from 1,674 locations

The Current War: Director's Cut finally arrived on the big screen two years after Harvey Weinstein premiered the film at the Toronto Film Festival. Shortly after, the movie was shelved amid the scandal engulfing the disgraced entertainment mogul.

The historical drama about Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) opened to a forgettable $2.7 million from 1,022 theaters. It's the first release from 101 Studios, the company launched by former Weinstein Co. executive David Glasser.

Alfonso Gomez Rejon directed the movie about the dramatic race between Edison and Westinghouse to illuminate the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

A Current War, placing No. 9, was beat by specialty pic The Lighthouse, which cracked the top 10 chart in its second weekend as it moved into a total of 625 theaters.

The A24 release, starring Willem Defoe and Robert Pattinson, earned $3.1 million for a 10-day domestic total of $3.7 million.

Among other award contenders, Neon and Bong Joon-ho's South Korean film Parasite continued to pull in strong numbers in its third outing, grossing $1.8 million from 130 cinemas for a location average of $14,107 and domestic tally of $4.1 million. Parasite placed No. 12.

Ditto for Jojo Rabbit, which moved up the chart to No. 14 in its second weekend at upped its location count to 55 theaters, grossing $1 million for a location average of $18,500 and 10-day total of $1.5 million for Fox Searchlight.

On the musical side, the Bruce Springsteen concert doc Western Stars from Warners opened to subdued $560,000 from 532 locations for an average of $1,008. Factoring in Fathom grosses from special sneaks, the film's total earnings stand at $1 million.

In partnership with Imax, Kanye West also hit the big screen this weekend with the experimental, 38-minute Sunday sermon film Jesus is King that's tied to his new album of the same name. Jesus is King grossed an estimated $850,000, although those numbers could shift upward if Sunday traffic is busier than expected.

More to come.