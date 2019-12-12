Box Office Preview: 'Jumanji 2' to Lead Early Christmas Crush With $40M-$50M

Clint Eastwood's adult drama 'Richard Jewell' and slasher pic 'Black Christmas' also open nationwide, while 'Bombshell' and 'Uncut Gems' are among the awards hopefuls launching at the specialty box office.

Let the caroling begin.

The year-end holidays get underway in earnest this weekend with the debut of Sony's all-audience event sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, Clint Eastwood's adult drama Richard Jewell and the micro-budgeted Blumhouse/Universal slasher remake Black Christmas.

Jumanji 2 is expected to top the chart with a debut in the $40 million-$50 million range, although Sony is being more conservative in suggesting $35 million.

Movies opening close Christmas aren't traditionally known for big openings — outside of the recent Star Wars pics — but rather count on strong multiples during the final two weeks of the year.

This time out, Jumanji 2 opted to open a week before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, whereas the 2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle rode into theaters on Dec. 20 with a $36 million domestic debut a week after Star Wars: The Last Jedi launched to $220 million.

Despite competition from The Last Jedi and other titles, Welcome to the Jungle went to earn $404.5 million in North America and $962.1 million globally. (The challenge for Next Level — which sees the return of stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart — is to avoid being infected by the the sequelitis bug that has doomed a number of franchise installments this year.)

Black Christmas, which opens on Friday the 13th, is the second remake of the 1974 cult horror classic about a cadre of sorority sisters who must fend off a campus killer during the deserted holidays.

Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady, Caleb Eberhardt and Cary Elwes star in the Sophia Takai-directed pic, which is projected to open to $10 million to $12 million against a $5 million budget before marketing.

Eastwood's latest big screen outing Richard Jewell is likewise tracking to open in the $10 million range. The well-reviewed film is the veteran director's take on the real-life story of the security guard (Paul Walter Hauser) initially celebrated as a hero for saving lives after a bombing during the 1996 Summer Olympics, then vilified when the press reported he was a suspect by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and other outlets.

Produced by Warner Bros., Richard Jewell is based on a 1997 Vanity Fair article by Marie Brenner. Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell and Kath Bates also star.

In recent days, the Atlanta Journal Constitution has objected strenuously to the film's portrayal of the late journalist Kathy Scruggs (Wilde), who, in Eastwood's film, is implied to have traded sex for information from an FBI agent

In its own statement this week, Warner Bros. said, "It is unfortunate and the ultimate irony that the Atlanta Journal Constitution, having been a part of the rush to judgment of Richard Jewell, is now trying to malign our filmmakers and cast. Richard Jewell focuses on the real victim, seeks to tell his story, confirm his innocence and restore his name. The AJC’s claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend against them.”

Richard Jewell isn't the only film with awards ambitions hitting theaters this weekend.

Opening in select theaters at the specialty box office are Jay Roach's Fox News sexual harassment saga Bombshell, produced by and starring Charlize Theron alongside Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie; Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncet Gems, starring Adam Sandler; and Terrence Malick's A Hidden Life.