Box Office: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Nabs $4.7M in Thursday Previews

Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' is also opening this weekend, but didn't hold previews; slasher pic 'Black Christmas' took in $230,000 from 7 p.m. shows.

Sony's year-end event pic Jumanji: The Next Level got a jump on the weekend with $4.7 million in Thursday previews. Shows commenced at 4 p.m. in 3,778 locations.

The sequel shouldn't have any trouble topping the weekend despite a crowded marquee that also includes new offerings Richard Jewell, from director Clint Eastwood, and slasher remake Black Christmas.

Opening estimates for Jumanji 2 — which sees the return of stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart — vary widely. Sony is suggesting $35 million — the studio notes that kids aren't yet out of school for the Christmas holidays — while others believe it will start off with $40 million to $50 million.

Movies opening close to Christmas aren't traditionally known for big launches — outside of the recent Star Wars pics — but rather count on strong multiples throughout the year-end holidays, when kids and college students are sprung from school.

This time out, Jumanji opted to bow a week before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, whereas Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle rode into theaters on Dec. 20, 2017, with a $36 million domestic debut a week after Star Wars: The Last Jedi opened to $220 million.

Black Christmas — timing its opening in part to Friday the 13th — earned $230,000 in 7 p.m. Thursday previews. The Universal and Blumhouse release is the second remake of the 1974 cult horror classic about a cadre of sorority sisters who must fend off a campus killer during the deserted holidays.

Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady, Caleb Eberhardt and Cary Elwes star in the Sophia Takal-directed pic, which is projected to open between $10 million and $12 million against a $5 million budget before marketing.

Clint Eastwood's latest, Richard Jewell, is likewise tracking to bow in the $10 million range, but didn't hold previews. The well-reviewed film is the veteran director's take on the real-life story of the security guard (Paul Walter Hauser) initially celebrated as a hero for saving lives after a bombing during the 1996 Summer Olympics, then vilified when he was reported as a suspect by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other outlets.

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates also star.

In recent days, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has objected strenuously to the pic's portrayal of the late journalist Kathy Scruggs (Wilde), who, in Eastwood's film, is implied to have traded sex for information from an FBI agent.

In its own statement this week, Warner Bros. said, "It is unfortunate and the ultimate irony that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, having been a part of the rush to judgment of Richard Jewell, is now trying to malign our filmmakers and cast. Richard Jewell focuses on the real victim, seeks to tell his story, confirm his innocence and restore his name. The AJC's claims are baseless, and we will vigorously defend against them."

On Thursday, Wilde herself weighed in on twitter. "Contrary to a swath of recent headlines, I do not believe that Kathy 'traded sex for tips.' Nothing in my research suggested she did so, and it was never my intention to suggest she had. That would be an appalling and misogynistic dismissal of the difficult work she did," she said.