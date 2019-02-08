Box Office: 'Lego Movie 2' Builds $1.5M in Previews; 'What Men Want' Nabs $1.3M

Liam Neeson's new action pic 'Cold Pursuit' is a distant third with $540,000.

Warner Bros.' The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part commenced its run at the weekend box office with $1.5 million in Thursday night previews, followed closely by Paramount's comedy What Men Want with $1.3 million.

Including sneak screenings on Jan. 26, Lego Movie 2 has earned a total $2.1 million. The CG-animated pic is on course to win the weekend with $50 million-$55 million. The family-friendly title opens five years after The Lego Movie, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, turned into a sleeper hit, creating a new franchise for Warners.

Mike Mitchell directed Lego Movie 2, with Lord and Miller returning as writers and producers. Set five years after construction worker Emmet Brickowski and company emerge victorious over the evil Lord Business, the story finds the decidedly more infantile DUPLO invaders making good on their previous threat to reduce their beloved Bricksburg to a pile of rubble, dubbed Apocalypseburg.

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman and Will Ferrell reprise their roles, while new additions to the voice cast include Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Maya Rudolph.

From prolific producer Will Packer, What Men Want could also impress with a debut of $18 million-$24 million. Directed by Adam Shankman, the pic is a gender-bending reimagining of Nancy Meyer's 2000 comedy What Women Want.

In the new iteration, Taraji P. Henson stars as a successful sports agent who is constantly sidelined by her male counterparts. When she suddenly can read the minds of men, she uses her newfound power to bench her colleagues and sign the next biggest basketball superstar. Aldis Hodge co-stars, with James Lopez producing alongside Packer.

The prospects for Liam Neeson-starrer Cold Pursuit, look chilly. The Lionsgate and StudioCanal action pic earned $540,000 in previews for a muted opening of $7 million-$10 million. Earlier this week, Neeson found himself having to explain why he isn't racist after an interview the Irish actor did with The Independent.

The Hans Petter Moland-directed Cold Pursuit is an English-language remake of the filmmaker's 2014 Norwegian vigilante film In Order of Disappearance. In the new pic, Neeson stars as a snowplow driver in a glitzy Colorado resort town who seeks revenge when his son dies of an overdose. Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe and Tom Bateman co-star.

Also opening nationwide this weekend is Nicholas McCarthy's The Prodigy, a horror-thriller starring Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott. The story follows a disturbed young child who may be possessed by supernatural forces. Prodigy, from MGM's Orion Pictures, is tracking to debut to $6 million-$7 million.