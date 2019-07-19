Box Office: 'Lion King' Pounces on $23M in Thursday Previews

The movie is eying a massive $150 million-plus opening weekend.

At the Thursday night box office, The Lion King pounced on a massive $23 million in previews.

The ticket sales bode well for the Disney's latest adaptation of one of their classic animated films, which is tracking for a $150 million-plus bow over the weekend.

Disney's last live-action remake of one of their classic animated films, Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, earned $7 million in previews, and went on to earn $91.5 million over the three-day weekend and $116.8 million over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to Comscore data, The Lion King is only the 2nd PG-rated family film to gross $20 million or more in previews. It has beat out previous record holder Harry Potter & the Half Blood Prince's $22 million preview box office.

The Lion King's A-list voice cast is lead by Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, with Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver playing other classic characters from the 1994 original. James Earl Jones reprises his original role as Mufasa.

Internationally, The Lion King opened in a further 22 material markets, after opening midweek in several markets and launching first in China last weekend. After Thursday, the movie's international box office, in a total of 42 markets, sits at $130.5 million.

New markets include Russia and Brazil, where the movie took in $4.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively. China leads the international markets with a cume-to-date of $76.6 million.