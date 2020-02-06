Box Office Milestone: 'Little Women' Strolls Past $100M in U.S.

The movie is nominated for six awards at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, including best picture.

Greta Gerwig's Little Women has strolled past the $100 million mark at the domestic box office in another win for the Oscar-nominated film.

The milestone comes on the eve of Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, for which the Sony movie is nominated in six top categories, including best picture, as well as for best actress (Saoirse Ronan) and best supporting actress (Florence Pugh).

While Gerwig is up for best adapted screenplay, the filmmaker was shut out of the directors' race.

Little Women, opening Christmas Day, cost roughly $40 million to produce before marketing and will be nicely profitable for Sony and producer Amy Pascal after continuing to exceed expectations.

The movie has grossed more than $64 million to date overseas for a global tally of $165 million.

The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about the March sisters also stars Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel and Chris Cooper.