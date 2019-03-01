Box Office: 'Madea Family Funeral' Marches to $1.1M in Previews

The film is the 11th and final installment in Tyler Perry's popular franchise.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral marched to a promising $1.1 million in Thursday night previews at the North American box office.

The romp is the 11th and final installment in Lionsgate and Perry's cult favorite franchise that commenced 15 years ago with Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Madea Family Funeral is tracking to open in the $18 million-$22 million range. The film is likely to place second for the weekend behind holdover How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

So far, Perry's latest film is off to a series-best start, not adjusted for inflation. The last installment, A Madea Christmas, earned $278,000 in previews on its way to a $16 million weekend, while Boo 2! A Madea Halloween grossed $760,000 on Thursday night on its way to a $21 million debut.

In Madea Family Funeral — which Perry directs, produces and stars in — a joyous family reunion turns into a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia and unexpectedly have to plan a funeral, which threatens to reveal sordid family secrets. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely also star.

Neil Jordan and Focus Features' thriller Greta, starring Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz and Maika Monroe, also opens nationwide this weekend. The film, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, is tracking to open to $4 million-$6 million.

Greta revolves around a young New York City restaurant hostess whose chance meeting with an older French woman has unforeseen — and creepy — consequences for herself and her roommate.

Fans of Imax theaters will be treated to a limited run of the critically acclaimed 2019 Sundance Film Festival documentary Apollo 11. The Neon and CNN Films doc, directed by Todd Douglas Miller, features never-before-seen film footage of NASA’s historic mission to land a man on the moon.

Apollo 11 expands into additional theaters next weekend.