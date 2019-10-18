Box Office: 'Maleficent' Flies to $2.3M, 'Zombieland' Stalks $2.9M in Previews

Also opening this weekend in limited release are Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' from Fox Searchlight and A24 offering 'The Lighthouse.'

It was Angelina Jolie versus zombies at the Thursday night box office, with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil pulling in $2.3 million and Zombieland: Double Tap taking in $2.85 million in previews.

The PG-rated Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which acts as a sequel to the 2014 movie about the primary villain from the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale, is tracking for a $45 million bow, and is expected to come in under the original's three-day total of $69 million.

Directed by Joachim Ronning from a script by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, the Disney sequel follows Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) as they question the ties that bind them together on the eve of the latter's nuptials.

The R-rated sequel to 2009 horror comedy Zombieland debuted Thursday in 3,052 locations, with studio Sony projecting a $23 million opening.

Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson return for the follow-up alongside new additions Zoey Deutch and Luke Wilson. Venom director Ruben Fleischer is behind the sequel, with original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick — the team behind Deadpool — returning.

Also opening this weekend in a limited release are Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit from Fox Searchlight and A24's The Lighthouse.