Box Office: 'Men In Black: International' Leads Underwhelming Weekend with $28M

New Line's 'Shaft' sequel pulled in $8.3 million, while 'Late Night' expanded to $5.1 million in its second weekend.

The summer 2019 box office has not been kind to studio sequels nor spin-offs. Disney/Fox's Dark Phoenix crashed with a $33 million opening weekend, while Warner Bros.' Godzilla: Kong of the Monsters bowed to an toothless $47 million, stateside. And this weekend has continued the disappointing trend.

Leading the weekend is Sony's Men In Black: International with a sluggish $28.5 million bow at 4,200 locations.

The movie has a 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but fared better with audiences that gave it a B CinemaScore. The weekend crowd was largely under 35 (74 percent), with the single largest age ground falling between 18-34 years old (50 percent). Audiences were 48 percent Caucasian, 22 percent Hispanic, 15 percent Asian and 15 percent African American.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth star in the new pic as Agent H and Agent M, respectively, who spearhead the London bureau of the agency that is charged with protecting and concealing the Earth from an alien species. F. Gary Gray, the filmmaker behind franchise fare like Fate of the Furious, directed the latest installment in the MIB universe.

International trailed behind the opening weekend's of the other installments in the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones-starring MIB universe, all of which bowed in the low-to-mid $50 millions (unadjusted for inflation). But International is a spin-off of the lucrative series, so Sony — which produced the movie with Hemisphere and Tencet — and industry experts were not expecting it would open near those numbers.

The movie picked up $73.7 million at international markets, making International's global haul an estimated $102.2 million. China led the markets with $26.3 million, followed by South Korea ($4.9 million, distributed by Lotte), Japan ($3.5 million) and Mexico ($3.9 million).

The weekend's other new offering was New Line and Warner Bros.' Shaft, coming in seventh at the domestic box office with an underwhelming haul of $8.3 million at 2,952 locations.

Tim Story directed the R-rated sequel to the 2000 film of the same name, which was a remake of Gordon Parks' original 1971 movie. The movie is a team-up between three generations of Shaft men — Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and series newcomer Jessie T. Usher.

The movie earned a 36 percent Rotten Tomatoes score form critics, but audiences heavily disagreed giving the movie and impressive A CinemaScore. The crowd was small majority female (52 percent), with 46 percent over 35 years-old. 43 percent of moviegoers were African American, followed by 32 percent Caucasian and 16 percent Hispanic.

Expanding into a wide release was Amazon Studios' Late Night, which earned an estimated $5.1 million at 2,220 locations in its second weekend.

Late Night follows a talk show host (Emma Thompson) who tries to become more current with the help of her latest hire (Mindy Kaling).

The movie, which Amazon picked up out of Sundance for $13 million, has an 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes but audiences were less favorable, giving it a B CinemaScore. Late Night played best on the coasts, with women making up 67 percent of the audience.

After its impressive opening at four theaters In New York and Los Angeles, with $249,654 in ticket sales, Late Night's wide release numbers were lackluster. Fellow Amazon title The Big Sick earned $7.5 million in its 2017 wide release, which came the fourth weekend the movie was in theaters.

Box office holdovers include Illumination and Universal's The Secret Life of Pets 2, which came in second at stateside with a weekend gross of $23.8 million for a cume-to-date of $92 million.

Disney's live-action Aladdin movie is still going strong, coming in third with a weekend haul of $16.7 million at 3,556 locations. The movie now sits at a massive $263.4 million after its fourth weekend at the North American box office, with an international cume of $461.4 million.

Dark Phoenix earned $9.0M in its second weekend, dropping a massive 73 percent weekend-over-weekend, and sits at a domestic cume of $51.8 million.