Box Office Milestone: 'Frozen 2' Blazes Past $1B Globally

Walt Disney Animation's Frozen 2 has skated past the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the sixth Disney release of the year to do so and the eighth title of 2019 thus far. Both ranks are records.

Once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 has grossed $366.5 domestically and $666 internationally for a worldwide tally of $1.032 billion. The family film first hit theaters on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

In 2013, the first Frozen grossed $1.28 billion at the global box office to become the top-grossing animated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The pic also won numerous awards, including the Oscar for best animated feature.

In the sequel, released Nov. 22, Kristen Bell (Princess Anna) and Idina Menzel (Queen Elsa) reprise their leading roles. The gang from the original movie embark on a new journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle, only this time Anna will joins Elsa for the adventure.

Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana also return from the first film, while new castmembers include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Frozen 2's latest milestone was achieved a week after Disney announced it has amassed more than $10 billion in total 2019 worldwide ticket sales. It set the previous industry record of $7.6 billion in 2016, when it had four $1 billion babies.