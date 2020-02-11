Box Office Milestone: 'Knives Out' Crosses $300M Globally in Big Win for Original Fare

Rian Johnson directed the star-studded whodunnit.

In a noteworthy feat for an original title, Rian Johnson's whodunnit Knives Out has hit $300 million at the worldwide box office.

The crime caper — first hitting theaters in late November — is the second most successful original movie of 2019 behind Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which grossed $374.2 million globally.

From Lionsgate and MRC, Knives Out has showed remarkable staying power since first hitting theaters in North America on Nov. 21, the beginning of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor.

The movie was directed and written by Johnson, who produced alongside Ram Bergman via their T Street banner. (MRC and The Hollywood Reporter share a parent company, Valence Media, which also has a stake in T-Street).

The film's ensemble cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer.

When it concludes its theatrical run, Knives Out will be among the 10 top-grossing films ever released over Thanksgiving, according to Lionsgate.

The pic's domestic total through Monday was $159.1 million, while its international tally was $140.9 million for a total of $300 million.

Fueled by stellar reviews and strong audience exit scores, Knives Out has enjoyed remarkable staying power, similar to Thanksgiving tentpole Frozen 2. And Johnson's movie has set a new record for the highest Thanksgiving multiple for a non-animated Thanksgiving pic, or approaching 6x.

Miniscule week-over-week declines kept the film in the top 10 for 10 weekends — a feat generally reserved for Disney titles — while it climbed back into the top 10 over this past weekend.

Overseas, top-performing territories to date include China ($28.4 million), followed by the U.K. ($16.8 million), Germany ($9.7 million), Australia ($9.3 million) and France ($8.2 million and counting).

Among various awards accolades, Johnson was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay at the Feb. 9 Academy Awards ceremony (he lost to Parasite's Bong Joon Ho).