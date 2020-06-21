Box Office Milestone: 'Little Women' Crosses $100M Overseas as Moviegoing Resumes

The Sony film recently opened in Japan and Denmark.

Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated film Little Women has crossed the $100 million mark at the international box office in a welcome sign as cinemas begin to reopen around the globe after shuttering three months ago due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Sony film pulled in $475 million from 472 screens in 12 foreign markets, led by Japan — where it opened last weekend — with $300K for a two-week total of $1.3 million. Little Women also opened recently in Denmark, where it earned $170K over the weekend for a territory total of $1 million.

Little Women's global gross now stands at $209 million.

Sony reported the weekend grosses on Sunday, becoming the first Hollywood studio to issue box office numbers since the shutdown and as roughly 2,000 theaters go back online worldwide.

In addition to solid box office traffic in Japan and Denmark, there was also good news in South Korea, where Sony's local-language film Gyul-Baek (Innocence) earned a strong $1.2 million in its second weekend for an early total of $4.2 million.

In the U.S., most cinemas are planning to reopen by mid-July in time for new titles including Mulan on July 24 and Tenet on July 31. Late last week, AMC came under criticism when saying it would defer to local authorities in terms of whether customers are required to wear face masks. The largest circuit in the U.S. quickly reversed course and said masks would be required (Regal Cinemas followed suit).