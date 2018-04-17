Box-Office Milestone: Steven Spielberg Is First Member of $10B Directors' Club

'Ready Player One' has pushed the combined grosses of Spielberg's films past $10 billion at the worldwide box office, unadjusted for inflation.

Steven Spielberg has become the first member of the $10 billion directors' club.

With his latest film, Ready Player One, approaching $500 million at the global box office, Spielberg's pics have grossed a combined $10 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. That doesn't account for inflation, and includes tallies of $4.649 billion domestically and $5.351 billion internationally.

Because of the vagaries of foreign currency fluctuations, it is almost impossible to adjust overseas grosses. But when adjusting domestic ticket sales, the 33 movies Spielberg has helmed — beginning with 1974's The Sugarland Express — have earned a combined $10.4 billion in North America, Box Office Mojo says.

Even before Ready Player One, Spielberg, 74, has long ranked as the world's top-grossing director, thanks to the first two Jurassic Park films, the Indiana Jones franchise, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, War of the Worlds and Saving Private Ryan, among other hits.

After Spielberg, the next top-grossing directors at the global box office are Peter Jackson ($6.521 billion), Michael Bay ($6.451 billion) and James Cameron ($6.139 billion). They are the only other filmmakers whose movies have earned $6 billion or more worldwide.