Box Office Mojo Undergoes Dramatic Overhaul

While the site remains free, some data will now be housed behind the IMDbPro paywall.

Hollywood was caught off guard Wednesday when industry website Box Office Mojo unveiled a major overhaul tied to its parent company, IMDb (a subsidiary of Amazon).

Since being founded by Brandon Gray in 1999, the site has become a key tool for movie industry executives, providing weekend and daily grosses, historical data, studio marketshare and more. Its look hasn't changed dramatically until now. (IMDb purchased Gray's venture in 2008.)

The redesigned website now resembles the design of IMDb, with the updated name: Box Office Mojo by IMDBPro, a subscription site. While there's still a flood of data available, some information will be available only on IMDbPro. The monthly rate for IMDBPro is $19.99 while an annual membership is $149.99.

A spokesperson said Box Office Mojo remains committed to providing the most comprehensive, timely and convenient data at no cost.

"As part of this long-term commitment, we have launched an updated version of Box Office Mojo, which showcases our most popular features: box office results for thousands of films spanning several decades; the latest domestic and international grosses; charts showing the highest-grossing films of all time and the current year to date; a calendar of upcoming movie releases; exclusive reporting from our box office editor; and curated box office “showdowns” between popular films."

The rep added that the site is now easier to navigate, and that "these updates were made in response to customer feedback and usage patterns, which will continue to inform future feature launches."

Some of the information that is now only exclusively available on IMPbPro includes a box office breakdown for various genres and historical data on Hollywood studios.

Also on the regular Box Office Mojo site, some lesser-used all time charts are no longer available. After the site change on Thursday, director Edgar Wright noted on Twitter: "Um. How to put this? I do not care for the new design of @boxofficemojo - please change back."