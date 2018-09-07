Weekend Box Office: 'The Nun' Delivers Huge $5.4M in Previews

Elsewhere, Jennifer Garner's action-thriller 'Peppermint' opens to $800,000 Thursday night as the fall season gets underway at the box office.

Supernatural horror pic The Nun is off to a mighty start at the North American box office, earning a blessed $5.4 million in Thursday-evening previews.

The spinoff easily scored the best preview gross of any title in New Line and Warner Bros.' Conjuring franchise.

The Nun could earn north of $46 million for the weekend, if not $50 million, likewise a series best and kicking off the fall box office in high style. The spooky R-rated pic also will steal the top-of-the-box-office crown from fellow Warners film, Crazy Rich Asians, which has topped the chart for three consecutive weekends.

Directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun, set in 1952, tells the story of a novice nun (Taissa Farmiga) and a Catholic priest (Damien Bichir) who are dispatched to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun at a monastery in Romania.

The Nun is a spinoff of The Conjuring 2, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — the real-life older sister of Taissa Farmiga — as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In 2013, The Conjuring debuted to $41.9 million domestically, followed by $40.4 million for the 2016 sequel. Conjuring spinoff Annabelle debuted to $37.1 million in 2014, while Annabelle: Creation launched to $35.1 million in fall 2017.

The Nun cost a net $22 million to produce.

STXfilms' Peppermint, an R-rated action-thriller starring Jennifer Garner and directed by Pierre Morel (Taken), is also opening nationwide this weekend. Peppermint earned $800,000 in previews for a projected $10 million to $15 million opening.

The story centers on a once-happy suburban wife and mother (Garner) whose life is upended when her husband and daughter are murdered by a powerful local drug cartel. A decade later, Garner's character seeks revenge against any and all involved in the crime, including the lawyers, cops and dirty judges who helped the killers go free. John Ortiz, John Gallagher Jr., Juan Pablo Raba, Annie Ilonzeh, Jeff Hephner and Pell James co star.

The Nun boasts a mighty theater count of 3,876 locations, followed by 2,980 theaters for Peppermint.

Freestyle's new faith-based movie, God Bless the Broken Road, is opting for a smaller footprint as it opens in 1,235 cinemas.

From God's Not Dead director Harold Cronk, the movie is loosely based on the Rascal Flatts song "Bless the Broken Road" and follows a widowed mother (Lindsay Pulsipher) whose faith is tested after her husband is killed in Afghanistan. Two years later, she meets a NASCAR driver (Andrew W. Walker) relegated to community service after a reckless crash.

God Bless the Broken Road is tracking to open to $3 million to $4 million.