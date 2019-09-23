Box Office: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Lands China Release Date

The Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starring awards season favorite will be Tarantino's first proper release in the Middle Kingdom, which could help push the film's worldwide box office clear past $400 million.

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has finally landed a release date in China, the world's second biggest film market.

The Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starring film will unfurl in China on Oct. 25. It will be Tarantino's first movie to get a proper release in the country.

Already a success with $344.6 million at the worldwide box office and counting, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's clearance in China will come as more cause for celebration for Tarantino, Sony and the film's China backers, Beijing-based Bona Film Group. As THR reported exclusively in January, Bona took a sizable equity stake Once Upon a Time and participates in the film's worldwide box office, as well as acts as a co-distributor in Greater China.

More to come...