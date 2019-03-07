Box Office: Oscar Winner 'Green Book' Drives Past $200M Worldwide

The movie has earned $77.3 million in North America and $126.9 million overseas for a global cume of $204.2 million through Wednesday.

Director Peter Farrelly's Oscar-winning Green Book has crossed $200 million mark in worldwide ticket sales, an impressive feat for a dramedy that originally struggled at the box office.

The Participant Media and DreamWorks' movie has earned $77.3 million in North America (via Universal) and an impressive $126.9 million overseas, including an early total of nearly $27 million in China, for a global cume of $204.2 million through Wednesday.

Green Book is enjoying a major bump from its Oscar wins, including for best picture, around the world. It debuted to a better-than-expected $17.1 million in China on March 1, while enjoying strong holds in other markets.

And in North America, the film grossed $4.7 million from 2,641 cinemas over the March 1-3 frame — its 16th weekend in release — days after the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

No movie taking home the statuette for best picture has earned that much post-Oscars since The King's Speech posted a weekend gross of $6.2 million from 2,386 cinemas following the Academy Awards in 2011. That compares to $2.3 million for The Shape of Water, last year's winner, and roughly the same amount for Moonlight two years ago.