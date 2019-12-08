Box Office: 'Playmobil' Bombs at $668K, 'Frozen 2' Stays No. 1 With $35M

The animated 'Playmobil' film scored the third-worst domestic opening ever for a title rolling out in more than 2,000 theaters; 'Jumanji: The Next Level' tests the waters overseas.

Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 easily stayed atop the North American box office in its third weekend with $34.7 million, while fellow animated pic Playmobil: The Movie came apart with a debut of just $668,000.

Playmobil, released domestically by STXfilms, marks the third-worst opening of all time for a title rolling out domestically in more than 2,000 theaters despite special ticket pricing of $5 in most theaters across the country. (The studio initially said Sunday morning that the pic had earned $811,000, but later revised the estimate downward.)

The first weekend of December is notoriously slow following the Thanksgiving crush, and this year was no exception. The only new nationwide offering at the U.S. box office was Playmobil, based on the line of German children's toys.

The continuing strength of Frozen 2 no doubt made life tough for any other family film as the sequel races toward the $1 billion mark.

The Disney sequel finished Sunday with a massive global total of $919.7 million, including $337.6 million domestically and $582.1 million overseas, to propel the studio past a record $10 billion in 2019 global ticket sales (and $11.94 billion when counting the Fox titles it has released). Frozen 2 has shattered numerous records around the globe, while its top foreign market is China ($104.4 million). It is also the top animated title of all time in a slew of markets, including South Korea ($75.5 million).

Frozen 2 topped the weekend chart overseas with $90.2 million from 48 markets. It's closest competitor was Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level, which opened to $52.5 million from its first 18 markets, behind expectations because of a tepid China opening of $25.3 million (it fared well everywhere else). Jumanji 2 opens in the U.S. and much of the rest of the world next week.

In North America, a crop of adult-skewing holdovers otherwise dominated the upper reaches of the weekend chart after Frozen 2.

Knives Out grossed $14.2 million in its sophomore outing, a 47 percent decline, for a domestic total of $63.5 million and $124.1 million globally for Lionsgate, MRC and T-Street. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.)

Fox and Disney's Ford v. Ferrari narrowly edged out Universal's Queen & Slim for third place with an estimated $6.54 in its fourth weekend for a domestic total of $91.9 million and $167.6 million worldwide.

Queen & Slim is estimating a sophomore weekend haul of $6.53 million for a North American cume of $26.9 million. Some box office analysts show the romantic drama topping Ford v. Ferrari; the final order will be decided Monday morning.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood rounded out the top five in its third session with $5.2 million for a domestic tally of $43.1 million.

Todd Haynes' specialty offering Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo, expanded into a total of 2,017 theaters in its third weekend, grossing $4.1 million for Focus Features and Participant and placing sixth. The film's domestic total stands at $5.3 million.

Playmobil, playing in 2,337 theaters, was unable to crack the top 10 and instead came in No. 14. The only two films opening in 2,000 or more locations to have fared worse were 2012's Oogieloves and the Big Balloon Adventure ($443,901) and 2008's Delgo ($511,920), according to Comscore.

STXfilms, which acquired domestic rights to Playmobil after Open Road Films imploded, doesn't have any equity in the family pic and kept the marketing spend to roughly $3 million, according to insiders. A slew of companies were involved in making the film, including Wild Bunch, Pathe and the Paris-based On Animation. In the U.S., almost every chain save for locales such as the ArcLight and Pacific Theaters offered the discounted price of $5.

“We are in a business that focuses on growing box office gross. But in this case we were looking beyond that. We were working closely with our exhibitor partners on a strategy to stimulate not only gross but growth within our business," STXfilms distribution chief Grayson said in a statement. "We have many challenges these days with growing attendance and this was an attempt at stimulating growth through experimentation with a value pricing model."

Playmobil's voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe. The movie has already played overseas, where it has earned less than $13 million.

New offerings at the specialty box office in advance of Monday's Golden Globes nominations included Neon's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which posted a solid screen average of $33,552 from two theaters in New York and Los Angeles. (Also over the weekend, Neon celebrated Parasite crossing $19 million.)

Amazon Studios likewise released The Aeronauts in 52 theaters, but isn't reporting grosses since the film is getting a truncated release, much like Netflix titles do.

Dec. 9: 9:40 a.m. Updated with STXfilms' revised estimate of $668,000 for Playmobil. Earlier on Sunday, the studio reported $811,000.