Box Office: 'Playmobil' Bombs at $811K, 'Frozen 2' Stays No. 1 With $35M

The animated 'Playmobil' film scored the third-worst domestic opening ever for a title rolling out in more than 2,000 theaters.

Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 easily stayed atop the North American box office in its third weekend with $34.7 million, while fellow animated pic Playmobil: The Movie came apart with a debut of just $811,000.

Playmobil, released domestically by STXfilms, marks the third-worst opening of all time for a title rolling out domestically in more than 2,000 theaters despite special ticket pricing of $5 in most theaters across the country.

The first weekend of December is notoriously slow following the Thanksgiving crush, and this year was no exception. The only new nationwide offering at the U.S. box office was Playmobil, based on the line of German children's toys.

The continuing strength of Frozen 2 no doubt made life tough for any other family film as the sequel races toward the $1 billion mark.

The Disney pic sequel finished Sunday with a massive global total of $919.7 million, including $337.6 million domestically and $582.1 million overseas, to propel the studio past a record $10 billion in 2019 global ticket sales (and $11.94 billion when counting Fox titles it has released).

A crop of adult-skewing holdovers dominated the upper reaches of the chart following Frozen 2.

Knives Out grossed $14.2 million in its sophomore outing, a 47 percent decline, for a domestic total of $63.5 million and $124.1 million globally for Lionsgate, MRC and T-Street. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.)

Fox and Disney's Ford v. Ferrari narrowly edged out Universal's Queen & Slim for third place with an estimated $6.54 in its fourth weekend for a domestic total of $91.9 million and $167.6 million worldwide.

Queen & Slim is estimating a sophomore weekend haul of $6.53 million for a North American cume of $26.9 million. Some box office analysts show Queen & Slim beating Ford; the final order will be decided Monday morning.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood rounded out the top five in its third session with $5.2 million for a domestic tally of $43.1 million.

Todd Haynes' specialty offering Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo, expanded into a total of 2,017 theaters in its third weekend, grossing $4.1 million for Focus Features and Participant to place sixth. The film's domestic total is $5.3 million.

Playmobil, playing in 2,337 theaters, was unable to crack the top 10, and instead came in No. 14. The only two films opening in 2,000 or more locations to have fared worse were Oogieloves and the Big Balloon Adventure ($443,901) and Delgo ($511,920), according to Comscore.

STXfilms, which acquired domestic rights to the family pic after Open Road Films imploded, doesn't have any equity in Playmobil and kept the marketing spend to roughly $3 million, according to insiders. A slew of companies were involved in making the film, including Wild Bunch, Pathe and the Paris-based On Animation.

Playmobil's voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe. The movie has already played overseas, where it has earned less than $13 million.

More to come.