Box-Office Preview: 'A Quiet Place,' 'Rampage' Set to Drown Out 'I Feel Pretty'

'Super Troopers 2' and 'Traffik' also open nationwide on the final weekend before the summer box office kicks off with 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

A Quiet Place and Rampage are expected to to duke it out for No. 1 at the box office this weekend despite the entry of I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer's new comedy.

Overall, it's expected to be a quiet weekend as Hollywood ramps up for the beginning of the summer season on April 27 when Disney and Marvel unfurl Avengers: Infinity War, which is expected to open to a mega $225 million or more. (The top domestic opening of all time — $248 million — belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens.)

Getting back to this weekend, forecasts suggest New Line's Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson, and Paramount's hit horror pic A Quiet Place will both earn $20 million or more. If A Quiet Place wins, it would be an impressive feat, considering the horror film will be in its third weekend, compared to Rampage's second outing.

I Feel Pretty is tracking to open to $13 million-$15 million, behind Schumer's Snatched ($19.5 million) and Trainwreck ($30.1 million). STX Entertainment believes there is plenty of room for upside if femmes turn out in force. I Feel Pretty is rated PG-13, compared with a more restrictive R for Trainwreck and Snatched.

In the film, directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, Schumer plays a woman who believes she looks like a supermodel after bumping her head in a spinning class. The movie's current score on Rotten Tomatoes is an unenthusiastic 35 percent. I Feel Pretty co-stars Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton.

From Fox Searchlight, Super Troopers 2 is tracking to debut to $5 million-$6 million. A follow-up to the 2002 cult favorite, the comedy-adventure was written by and stars the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, including director Jay Chandrasekhar, Brian Cox, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Leme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The first film launched to $6.2 million domestically.

This time out, the oddball troopers attempt to resolve an international border dispute between the U.S. and Canada. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is presently 41 percent, an uptick over the first film (35 percent).

Codeblack and Lionsgate's thriller Traffik is pacing to open to an even more modest 4 million-$5 million. Paula Patton and Omar Epps lead the cast. Directed by Deon Taylor, the movie revolves around a couple who are terrorized by a biker gang at a remote country getaway. Reviews haven't yet posted.