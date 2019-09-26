Box Office Preview: 'Abominable' to Freeze Out Competition With $20M Bow

The first family animated pic of fall follows the adventures of three teenagers who embark on a 2,000-mile adventure across China with a friendly Yeti.

DreamWorks Animation's Abominable hopes to freeze out the competition at the weekend box office with a domestic start in the $17 million to $20 million range.

The 3D family pic goes up against holdover Downton Abbey, which opened to a far better-than-expected $31 million last weekend. If it falls 50 percent in its sophomore outing, Downton would earn $15 million to $16 million. (Universal, home of both films, wins either way.)

Abominable is from filmmaker Jill Culton, the first woman to be credited as the lead director and writer of an animated Hollywood studio pic (Todd Wilderman is credited as a co-director). It's also the first co-production between DWA and China's Pearl Studios.

The PG movie chronicles the adventures of a teenager (Chloe Bennet) and her two friends (Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai) who embark on a 2,000-mile adventure across China to the majestic Himalayas in order to reunite a young Yeti, whom they name Everest, with his family.

All the while, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy man (Eddie Izzard) intent on recapturing the magical creature and an eager zoologist (Sarah Paulson).

Elsewhere, holdovers Ad Astra, Rambo: Last Blood and Hustlers should stay high up on the chart after Abominable and Downton Abbey.