Box Office Preview: 'Aladdin' Flying to $80M Memorial Day Bow

Annapurna's 'Booksmart' is looking at a debut in the $8 million-$10 million range, while superhero horror 'Brightburn' is tracking for $13 million.

Disney's Aladdin is set to begin its ascent at the Memorial Day weekend box office.

The live-action title is tracking for an $80 million domestic debut, according to those with access to early surveys, with some industry experts saying that movie could reach as high as $100 million at its 4,400 locations.

Guy Ritchie directed the movie musical, which stars Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as the titular hero. The pic has received a mixed response from critics, with a 60 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The much-beloved 1992 animated feature Aladdin grossed a massive $502 million at the global box office and would go on to win two Oscars.

Disney's live-action adaptations of classic animated titles have historically proved big hits at the box office, with Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book opening to $103.2 million and the Emma Watson-starring Beauty and the Beast taking in $174.7 million in its bow. Aladdin is tracking below these marks, but still above 2015's Cinderella, which grossed $67.8 million in its North American launch, and the studio's most recent release, Dumbo, which disappointed with a $46 million opening.

Also hitting theaters on Friday is Booksmart, Olivia Wilde's feature directorial debut, which is tracking for an $8 million to $10 million bow. The Annapurna title is set to launch in 2,500 locations via United Artists Releasing.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in the high school comedy as two Ivy League-bound overachievers determined to party on the night before their graduation. The pic premiered at SXSW to universal praise and currently sits at an incredible 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out this weekend's openers is the Elizabeth Banks-starrer Brightburn, which is tracking for a $13 million bow across the four-day holiday weekend. The Screen Gems and H Collective production is debuting in 2,600 theaters.

The pic, which counts James Gunn as a producer and is billed as a superhero horror film, has a 64 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A riff on the Superman origin story, Brightburn centers on a couple in Kansas who find an alien baby and raise him, only to see him turn evil.