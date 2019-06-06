Box Office Preview: 'Dark Phoenix' Tracking for $50M, 'Pets' to Dig Up $60M

Opening at the specialty box office are Amazon Studios' 'Late Night' and Ron Howard's 'Pavarotti.'

Dark Phoenix, the last installment in the 19-year X-Men film franchise, is tracking for a North American debut in the $50 million range. The title is the first X-Men movie from Disney, which is releasing it nationwide in 3,700 theaters.

Longtime X-Men writer and producer Simon Kinberg makes his directorial debut with the franchise installment that sees Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) turn into her evolved form, with newfound powers that tear the team apart. Dark Phoenix features the return of team members like Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Professor X (James McAvoy) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence).

The movie has had a poor response from critics and currently sits at a 21 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The last X-Men installment, Apocalypse, bowed to $65 million. Dark Phoenix is tracking to have one of the lowest debuts for an X-Men film, with 2013's Wolverine currently holding that title with a $53.1 million opening weekend.

Also in theaters this weekend is Illumination and Universal's The Secret Life of Pets 2, which will open on 4,400 screens stateside. Tracking for a debut in the $50 million to $60 million range, the animated family film, which currently sits at a 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, will likely win the weekend.

Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Jenny Slate and Patton Oswalt voice star as a menagerie of family pets that get into various types of mischief while their owners are away.

While the sequel will bow below the 2016 original's massive $104.3 million, Secret Life of Pets was a box office anomaly and still holds the record for the highest-grossing opening ever for an original film. The movie went on to gross $875.4 million at the global box office.

Opening this weekend at four locations in New York and Los Angeles, Mindy Kaling's Late Night will be making its theatrical debut. Amazon picked up the U.S. rights to the comedy out of this year's Sundance for $13 million. Late Night, which sits at an 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a talk show host (Emma Thompson) who is trying to become more current by hiring a diverse writer (Kaling).

Also opening at the specialty box office is CBS Films' documentary Pavarotti, which will bow on 19 screens in several markets across North America before expanding in its second and third weeks of release toward an estimated 200 screens. Ron Howard directed the doc that features interviews and performances from legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.