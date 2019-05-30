Box Office Preview: 'Godzilla' Eyeing $50M Plus While 'Rocketman' Flies to $25M

Universal and Blumhouse horror 'Ma' is anticipating a $20 million bow.

The summer box office is now in full swing, featuring this weekend's face-off between a kaiju and a rock star.

Legendary and Warner Bros.' Godzilla: King of the Monsters is tracking for a bow in the $50 million to $55 million range across 3,600 theaters, according to those with access to early surveys.

Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobbie Brown star as a family in the monster movie that will see Godzilla collide with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. The large supporting ensemble includes Bradley Whitford, Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Michael Dougherty directed the latest installment in Legendary's mega-monster series, which includes 2014's Godzilla from Gareth Edwards and 2017's Kong: Skull Island. While some experts say King of the Monsters' opening could reach as high as $70 million, its weekend is likely to come in below the other installment's debuts — Godzilla had a massive bow of $93.2 million (unadjusted for inflation), while Kong: Skull Island earned $61 million stateside.

Paramount's R-rated Elton John biopic, Rocketman, is tracking for a solid opening in the $25 million to $28 million on 3,600 North American screens.

Led by Taron Egerton, the Dexter Fletcher-directed musical follows the "Bennie and the Jets" singer's rise to stardom and history with substance abuse. Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Jamie Bell also star.

The movie premiered at this year's Cannes film festival to positive reviews and currently sits at a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The weekend's third offering is Universal and Blumhouse horror Ma, which is eyeing a debut around $20 million at the stateside box office at 2,700 theaters.

Octavia Spencer, who reteams with The Help director Tate Taylor, stars as a middle-aged woman who befriends a group of local high schoolers, letting them party in her basement. But things quickly take a turn, as friendship turns into something far more sinister. The R-rated thriller has had a middling critical response, with a 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.