Box Office Preview: 'Hustlers' Hyped Up for $25M-Plus Bow

The female-led pic may lose the weekend to holdover 'It: Chapter Two' but is still headed for a victorious start; 'The Goldfinch' opens amid blistering reviews.

Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers is hyped up for a strong opening at the U.S. box office, where it is expected to earn $25 million or more this weekend.

That would mark a career-best start for Jennifer Lopez outside of her animated films — as well as a much-needed boost for STX Entertainment.

Lopez stars opposite Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the fall festival darling, which drew particular praise for Lopez's performance when making its world premiere at Toronto earlier this month.

The movie, sporting an 89 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is based on a 2015 New York magazine article about a group of strippers who team up to con male patrons in order to survive the Great Recession.

Hustlers is likely to come in second for the weekend behind New Line and Warner Bros.' It: Chapter Two, which could earn $35 million or more in its sophomore outing.

Warners is on double duty this weekend, between It: Chapter Two and new offering The Goldfinch, which is looking at a more muted debut of $7 million to $12 million. Filmmaker John Crowley's adaptation of the sprawling, Pulitzer Prize-winning Donna Tartt novel stars Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson.

The Goldfinch likewise made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it drew mostly blistering reviews (it also boasts a hefty running time of 149 minutes). The coming-of-age tale follows a 13-year-old boy who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum. A painting he finds becomes his source of hope as he falls in with a nefarious crowd.