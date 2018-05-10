Box-Office Preview: 'Life of the Party,' 'Breaking In' No Match for 'Infinity War'

Instead, both new films hope to serve as counterprogramming over Mother's Day weekend; 'Avengers' finally lands in China.

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War will have no trouble staying No. 1 in its third weekend. The only question is by how much.

Domestically, the superhero tentpole could pull in another $60 million over Mother's Day weekend. Overseas, Avengers debuts Friday in China, its final major market, where it's expected to do substantial business.

Two new offerings hoping to serve as counterprogramming unfurl in North America; Melissa McCarthy's comedy, Life of the Party, and the Will Packer-produced thriller, Breaking In.

From New Line, Life of the Party is the third collaboration between McCarthy and her real-life husband, Ben Falcone, who directed the film from a script they co-wrote about a newly divorced mom who returns to college only to find herself enrolled in classes with her daughter.

Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen and Matt Walsh co-star.

Life of the Party hopes to open in the same range as Tammy, likewise directed by Falcone. That film debuted to $21.6 million in summer 2014, followed by $23.6 million for their film, The Boss, in April 2016.

From Universal, Breaking In likewise hopes to see a boost from Mother's Day. Gabrielle Union stars in the movie as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children, who are being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. (Packer and Union also worked together on Almost Christmas).

Breaking In, directed by James McTeigue from a script by Ryan Engle, co-stars Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Ajiona Alexus, Levi Meaden, Jason George, Seth Carr and Christa Miller. The film is tracking to open in the mid-teens, but there's plenty of room for upside.

Reviews haven't yet posted for either film.

A number of films debut at the specialty box office, including The Seagull (Sony Pictures Classics), Revenge (Neon) and Beast (Roadside Attractions).