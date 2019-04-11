Box Office Preview: Will 'Hellboy' Get Singed by 'Shazam'?

Opening opposite 'Hellboy' are the Will Packer-produced comedy 'Little,' Laika's 'Missing Link' and college romance 'After.'

Hellboy returns to the big screen this weekend after a 10-year hiatus, but the reboot may get singed by rival comic book adaptation: Shazam!.

Tracking suggests that Hellboy will debut in the $17 million-$21 million range for Lionsgate and Millennium.

Shazam!, from New Line and DC, could earn $21 million or more in its sophomore outing after debuting to $53.5 million last weekend. The kid-friendly pic is rated PG-13, while Hellboy is rated R.

Filmmaker Neil Marshall's Hellboy stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the titular hero, a legendary half-demon hero dispatched to England to battle a trio of rampaging giants, only to face the revenge-seeking sorceress Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich). Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church co-star.

Guillermo del Toro directed the first Hellboy, which earned nearly $100 million globally in 2004, as well as the sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army ($160.4 million) in 2008, not adjusted for inflation. Both films both starred Ron Perlman.

The Hellboy reboot is hardly the only new title on the marquee.

Three other films open nationwide, including the Will Packer-produced Little, starring Regina Hall, newcomer Marsai Martin and Issa Rae. Tracking services show the Universal comedy debuting in the $14 million-$18 million range. The story follows a fierce tech boss who wakes up one morning as her 13-year-old self.

Laika's latest animated feature, Missing Link, is expected to debut in the low teens for Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures. The Victorian era-set, myth-centric story is voiced by Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana.

After, a college romance, is pacing to take in anywhere from $3 million-$12 million in its nationwide debut for indie distributor Aviron Pictures and Voltage. Often compared to Fifty Shades of Grey for the younger set, the movie is an adaptation of Anna Todd's best-selling novel that turned into a viral sensation after appearing on social storytelling platform Wattpad in 2014.

After, directed by Jenny Cagel, stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.