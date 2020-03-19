MOVIES Box Office: Revenue Falls to Unprecedented Low of $300K on Wednesday as Theaters Go Dark 4:10 PM PDT 3/19/2020 by Pamela McClintock FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Getty The ticket area is empty in a closed AMC movie theater on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica. That compares to nearly $11 million on the same day a year ago. Box office revenue limped to historic low of $300,000 or less on Wednesday as the vast majority of cinemas in North America closed their doors indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. That compares to $10.7 million in revenue on the same Wednesday a year ago, resulting in a year-over-year decline of 97 percent. Revenue a week ago on the same day was $7.7 million, according to Comscore. Box office analysts say $300,000 is no doubt the lowest number in modern history for a single weekday. According to best estimates, only 440 or so cinemas in the U.S. remained open on Wednesday out of a total 5,548 cinemas (excluding drive-ins). The rest, including mega-circuits AMC, Regal and Cinemark, were shuttered by the end of Tuesday. Never before in Hollywood cinema history have theaters closed on such a wholesale basis, leaving the film industry reeling. AMC Theatres — the country's largest circuit — says its more than 630 sites will be dark for at least six to 12 weeks. Disney and Pixar’s Onward stayed No. 1 on Wednesday with a mere $61,529, compared to $2.2 million on the same day a week ago. A number of Hollywood studios have announced that they will be making their recently released titles available in the home via premium VOD, including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Bloodshot and I Still Believe. Many cinemas overseas are also closed, although there are indications that theaters in China may begin reopening after being dark since late January. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Pamela McClintock THRnews@thr.com PamelaDayM