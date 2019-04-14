Box Office: 'Shazam!' Earns $25M to Stay No. 1; 'Hellboy' Goes Up in Flames With $12M

Elsewhere, 'Little' laughs its way to $15.5 million, while 'After' and 'Missing Link' both open to around $6 million.

New Line and DC's Shazam! easily stayed No. 1 in its second outing, earning $25.1 million for a 10-day domestic total of $94.9 million and sending rival superhero pic Hellboy up in flames.

Universal's Little — the new body-swapping comedy starring Regina Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae — likewise trounced Hellboy with $15.5 million for a second-place finish.

Hellboy, following in third place, took in $12 million after getting skewered by critics and earning a C CinemaScore from audiences. Lionsgate and Millennium's R-rated reboot had been expected to clear $16 million to $21 million.

The $50 million movie was directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones). Guillermo del Toro helmed the 2004 pic of the same name, as well as the 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Both films starred Ron Perlman.

This time out, David Harbour (Stranger Things) stars as the titular figure, a legendary half-demon hero dispatched to England to battle a trio of rampaging giants, only to face the revenge-seeking sorceress Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich). Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church co-star.

Directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer, Little revolves around a tech boss (Hall) who wakes up one morning as her 13-year-old self (Martin). The young actress executive produced Little after coming up with the idea for the movie at the age of 10. Little earned a B+ CinemaScore, while African-Americans made up 44 percent of ticket buyers.

Among the weekend's other new offerings, the steamy college romance After placed No. 8 with an estimated $6.1 million, ahead of expectations.

Often compared to Fifty Shades of Grey for the younger set, the indie pic is an adaptation of Anna Todd's best-selling novel about a college freshman who falls for the campus bad-boy that turned into a viral sensation after appearing on the social storytelling platform Wattpad in 2014. Females made up more than 75 of ticket buyers on Friday, with half of the audience between ages 18 and 24.

Directed by Jenny Gage, After stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Pia Mia. The $14 million pic earned a B CinemaScore.

Laika and Annapurna's stop-motion pic Missing Link fell flat in its domestic launch with $5.8 million, the lowest start ever for Laika. It had been tracking to take in $8 million-$12 million. The Victorian era-set story is voiced by Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana. Missing Link earned glowing reviews, while audiences gave it a B+ CinemaScore.

